LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday shows Las Vegas Metro police arresting Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Davis was walking near his Henderson home around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, when officers approached him and took him into custody.

“Hey ‘Keffe,’ Metro police, come over here,” an officer is heard saying as Davis walks over toward him. An officer then places Davis into handcuffs and puts him into a patrol car.

“So why y’all didn’t bring the media?” Davis asks the officer driving back toward Metro Headquarters.

“Why would we bring the media?” the officer says.

“I ain’t worried about it. I ain’t did [expletive] –” Davis says in another clip talking to an officer.

“They had my whole house lit up,” Davis says talking about the July raid at his home.

Last week, a Clark County grand jury indicted the 60-year-old on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Prosecutors allege Davis ordered the shooting.

The shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew.

Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

Las Vegas Metro police released this updated booking photo for Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Davis was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, which pulled up side-by-side to Tupac’s before the shooting at the intersection, police and prosecutors said. Marion “Suge” Knight, the then-head of Death Row Records, was driving the car with Shakur in the passenger seat.

Last Friday, Metro police showed a diagram of the car Davis was in, showing Anderson and a third man, Deandre Smith, sitting in the backseat. A South Side Crips gang affiliate testified it was Smith, not Anderson, who killed Shakur, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Both Anderson and Smith are deceased.

Davis’ first appearance in court Wednesday was delayed as he did not have a lawyer present. The hearing was continued to Thursday, Oct. 19.

There is no statute of limitations for when prosecutors can file murder charges in Nevada. The charge can apply to those who aid or abet in a murder, not just the person accused of pulling the trigger, prosecutors said.