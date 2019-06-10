Video reportedly shows armed ‘cartel member’ leading migrants into U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A video posted on Sunday by the organizer of the privately-funded border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, allegedly shows a man carrying a gun while leading a group of immigrants past another portion of the wall.

The man, wearing a red t-shirt, then walks back to Juarez, Mexico, by himself.

“We caught video of armed cartel member walking illegals into the USA. He’s packing a gun in waist, then walks back into Mexico captured in Sunland Park NM! It’s out of control! What is the city doing? NOTHING!,” said Brian Kolfage in a tweet.

Kolfage is the organizer of an effort to raise private funds to build portions of the border wall in private property. The group We Build the Wall has raised around $23 million and last week finished work on a half a mile section of steel bollard border fence on American Eagle Brick Co. property in Sunland Park.

The video was taken two miles from the privately funded wall, in Sunland Park, Kolfage stated on Twitter.

The U.S. Border Patrol today did not immediately comment on the video.