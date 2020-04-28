Video of Mobile 4-year-old preaching goes viral

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - The region's three professional sports teams – El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and FC Juarez Bravos – announced a plan to further unify the Borderplex community during the COVID-19 crisis on Monday.

The teams will turn on their respective stadium lights and video boards as a symbolic gesture. The video boards will display messages to the binational region on Wednesday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 6 from 8-8:30 p.m.

The messages of strength, courage, and unity will be displayed on the videoboards at Southwest University Park and Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez in both English and in Spanish. These messages will be broadcasted live on each teams’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram sites.

“Sports has a unique way of bringing people from different backgrounds together under one banner to cheer for their team,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “In this case, and in our roles as the symbolic town squares for El Paso and Juarez, we are proud to use our status and work with the Bravos to provide this gesture of support during a challenging and unique time in our history. We all look forward to the time when we’re together again in our respective stadiums, but until then we appreciate the opportunity to do our part to bring the region together in a virtual manner.”

“Together, with strength and courage, we are united as one,” said FC Juarez President Guillermo Cantu. “By bringing the Bravos, Chihuahuas, and Locomotive together, we can show the community we are united, and we look forward to the day we see our fans in our stadiums.”

Coupled with the unified messaging, the Chihuahuas, Locomotive, and Bravos are asking fans to donate to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help those directly impacted by COVID-19. The Foster Family Foundation & Hunt Family Foundation, via the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, will match each dollar donated up to $1 million to assist the Food Bank. Every dollar donated feeds up to seven families.

While the region continues to practice social distancing, the Chihuahuas, Locomotive, and Bravos want the community to feel connected while in a time of isolation and show solidarity between the two cities. All three organizations encourage fans to wear their respective teams’ jerseys to show support for the effort and to hashtag: #StaySafeAtHome and #UnitedWeAreOne.

