EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A look at a few stories from our sister city for Wednesday, November 10.

It’s El Buen Fin this weekend, a truck goes cab first into a club and residents face long lines for the Covid-19 Vaccine.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.