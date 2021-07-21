Video captures Husky abandoned on side of the road in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM)– A witness captured the moment it appears someone dropped of a Husky on the side of the road in Horizon City, then drove off leaving the dog behind.

Video: Joy Dominguez

Joy Dominguez, the person who recorded the video, told KTSM she was on her way to rescue some other puppies in the area when she witnessed a vehicle dragging a dog. She said she stopped to record the moment they abandoned him.

The video shows the dog chasing after the vehicle as it drove away.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The Animal Welfare director tells KTSM abandonment is a class A misdemeanor, with up to 1 year in a county jail or up to a $4000 dollar fine.

This story will be updated.

