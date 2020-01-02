Video appears to show vehicle driving off cliff in California

CNN – A car plunged off a California cliff on Monday and it was all caught on camera.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office released the video on Wednesday.

It was apparently taken along Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach.

The video showed a dark SUV speeding along the shoulder before the vehicle drove off a cliff.

The SUV did not appear to slow down.

Instead, the car goes airborne momentarily before it disappears from the frame.

The base of the cliff reportedly has water that reaches up to 40 feet deep.

Officials said search crews went looking for the car and driver.

They have only found tire tracks and car parts, authorities said.