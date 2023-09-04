EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first of three phases of the Montana Expansion Project is in full swing. With a two-year timeline before the beginning of phase two in late 2025, we spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation to get an update on the project and what it means.

The project will transform part of Montana into an expressway in East El Paso.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Global Reach intersection will be opened and at its final configuration and there will be a two-month closure of the Lee Trevino underpass as crews work to complete it.

