BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victims in a crash near a migrant center that killed eight and injured nearly a dozen.

At 8:30 a.m. May 7, an SUV crashed into a group of 18 people in front of the Ozanam Center near Minnesota Road. On Tuesday, police released the identities of those killed and injured in the crash.

Those killed in the crash include:

Jose Javier Carrio Moreno (18)

Cristian Jesus Sangranis Rodriguez (19)

Brayan Garcia (24)

Hector David Medina Medero (24)

Enyerbeth Cabarcas Meza (23)

Luis Jeffrhey Matute Vasquez (31)

Jorge Luis Flores Colina (48)

Richard Alejandro Bustamante Perez (27)

Those injured in the crash include:

Manuel Rafael Chacon Martinez (42)

Raul Antonio Ramos Vivas (28)

Gabriel Jose Gallardo Contreras (26)

Joan Jose Quiroz Subero (40)

Jose Luis Duran Gonzalez (29)

Andreivy Moises Contreras Marquez (26)

Juan Carlos Paredes Morales (45)

Monra Alberto Quevedo Silva (32)

Ender Augusto Mata Garcia (23)

Yender Palacios Alvarado (21)

Euglis Matheus (33)

Police added that Brayan Garcia was a Columbian native, and that Euglis Matheus was released from the hospital the same day as the crash.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez, was arrested on eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

At a press conference, police noted his extensive criminal history.

He is being held on a $3.6 million bond.