Victim stabbed in Segundo Barrio by man he fought earlier, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police said a stab victim was attacked Thursday afternoon by the man he “bested” in an earlier fight.

Alan Guillermo Torres, 23, was arguing with the sister of Ramon De La Luz, 22, about a fight the two men had earlier, which Torres won, police said in a news release.

De La Luz allegedly ran up from an alley and stabbed Torres multiple times, police said.

Torres had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Fire Medical Services.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, De la Luz was found by the EPPD’s Gang unit and SWAT team, as well as the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

De La Luz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for criminal attempted murder under a $100,000 bond.