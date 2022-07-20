EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are searching for the suspect accused of a hit and run incident that occurred Tuesday night in east El Paso.

Officials reported that a person was struck by a vehicle early this morning on McLean St. near Edgemere Blvd. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved is a dark-colored sedan. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-212-4080.

