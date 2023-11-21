EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raelene Alvarez and her husband’s new home in Northeast El Paso was burglarized last month by two men in broad daylight on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The thieves stole a new washer, dryer and a tankless water heater, but the most devastating loss to Alvarez was that they stole her late father’s Dallas Cowboys jerseys and hat collection.

The crime was featured as Crime Stoppers’ “Crime of the Week” on Nov. 17.

“They stole priceless, sentimental things that money can’t buy, money can’t bring back. I lost my Dad in March and he didn’t leave us much. But the stuff that he left us, it was his favorite things to wear,” she said.

Alvarez’ father, Ruben Aguilar, died earlier this year from a fibrotic lung. Alvarez recalled how much those items meant to her father.

“He loved the Dallas Cowboys. And he always wore his Roger Staubach jersey. He had a Sean Lee in there and my dad was always wearing baseball caps. He had a collection of them from different golf courses,” she said.

Alvarez said anyone who knew her family, also knew about her father’s passion, and how he would always be with his family watching and cheering on the Cowboys.

Aguilar named Alvarez’s brother after Cowboys legend Randy White, and would have named her sister after Roger Staubach, had he been a boy, explained Alvarez. Because of that, his jerseys carried so much more significance to her and each of her siblings.

As Alvarez and her family continue to mourn the passing of Aguilar, she shared a message to the community.

“Please. If anybody knows anything, if you know somebody that drives that truck, I know they have them or they sold them to somebody. If you run across it somewhere, please, you know, let me know. Let us know. Leave it at our front doorstep because it’s irreplaceable. I can’t replace that. I can replace everything else. And it’s just money. But I can’t replace that. So please come forward. Let us know. And that’s all we want back,” she said.

The two suspects were caught on a neighbor’s camera using a red 2007 to 2008 single-cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The burglary occurred as Alvarez’s new home is in the midst of a remodel, so she urges the community to remain vigilant, and to make friends with your neighbors as they can be your “best eyes.”

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the community’s help to identify the burglars by reporting any information at (915) 566-8477 (tips) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.