MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen is behind bars after police said he shot a man on July 4; the victim, 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose died July 11. Luis Jesus Berlanga, 17, has been charged with Murder.

According to an affidavit, on July 4, Midland Police Department investigators responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a gunshot victim was brought to the emergency room in a personal vehicle. Medical staff told MPD the victim, later identified as Rose, was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest, which caused damage to a lung as well as his spinal cord.

A woman told investigators she had been visiting her boyfriend, identified as Berlanga, in his grandparent’s home when they got into an argument. She said she sent her brother a text stating she wanted to leave and asked if he would pick her up.

Shortly after, her brother arrived with two friends. The woman then stated her brother and Berlanga got into an argument because Berlanga didn’t want to let her leave. During the confrontation between Berlanga and the brother, Rose reportedly stepped out of the truck to intervene. Several witnesses stated Berlanga then pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot Rose in the side.

Detectives then spoke with Berlanga who admitted to shooting Rose. He said Rose interrupted the conversation between him, his girlfriend, and her brother and accused Rose of punching him in the face. He said he got the gun from his grandparent’s home and hid it under some stones near a fence after the shooting. Later, detectives learned that the gun used in the crime was actually stolen.

Initially Berlanga was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. After Rose died on Monday, Berlanga was then charged with Murder. He remained jailed as of Tuesday afternoon on an initial bond of $200,000; the bond for the murder charge had not yet been set.