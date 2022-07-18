EL PASO, Tx.(KTSM) – A person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting on Friday night.

The incident happened on the 10300 block of Grouse in northeast El Paso.

Police officials said the victim remains in ICU with a self-inflicted head wound from an unintentional discharge while horse-playing with a revolver.

No arrests have been made related to this case.

This is a developing story. Will update with details when available.

