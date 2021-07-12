Vice President Harris praises Texas Dems for capitol walkout

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting on voting rights at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(NBC NEWS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is praising Texas Democratic legislators who are walking out of the state capitol in an attempt to prevent votes on Republican-sponsored election bills.

Harris called the walkout an act of “extraordinary courage,” and said that fighting for voting rights is as “American as apple pie.”

“I will say that they are leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did, when they fought and many died, for our right to vote,” the Vice President said while visiting Detroit, Michigan for a voting rights event.

At least 58 Texas Democrats are fleeing the capitol in Austin to prevent a quorum and paralyze the special legislative session, ensuring the voting bills cannot move forward.

Most plan to travel to Washington, D.C. to rally support for federal voting legislation.