Vice President Harris makes unexpected stop at PDN bridge during El Paso visit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday June 25, Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in El Paso and went to the migrant processing facility on Hondo Pass arriving around 8:15 a.m. After touring the processing facility around 9:25 a.m. and she then headed to the Paso Del Norte Bridge and arrived there at 9:40.

The stop at Paso Del Norte was unexpected, the Vice President went to the Downtown bridge to see where asylum seekers are screened when coming from Mexico to the U.S. as well as a secondary migrant processing facility and the area of the bridge where vehicles cross and are inspected when crossing from Juarez.

Vice President Harris leaving airport headed to processing facility. Photo by Ruben Espinoza.

Harris left the Paso Del Norte bridge at 10:01.

Harris arrived back to the airport around 10:20 where she met with advocates, non-profits, and those who provide shelter and legal services to migrants.

When Harris takes off from El Paso she will be heading to Las Angeles.

We will keep you updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.