EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Veterans and Riders Association is making sure that veterans are not forgotten during the holiday season/

The veterans group got together with other community partners, like FirstLight Federal Credit Union and Emergence Health Network, and other Borderland veterans groups to collect and distribute food to veterans in need. It was their eight annual food drive and distribution event.

Groups sorted and distribute food on Thursday, Dec. 21 that was collected at different sites around the El Paso to make sure that veterans were taken care of this holiday season.

“We know there are a lot of food drives that go on throughout the year,” said Marco Pastrana, vice president of the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. “But it sometimes seems like veterans get forgotten. We try to focus on their needs.”