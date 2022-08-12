EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association will celebrate National Airborne Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 with an open house at its chapter house, 2608 Fort Blvd. in Central El Paso.

U.S. armed forces veteran paratroopers will open their building to the public to share stories of the history of the airborne and its contributions to the success of the military.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to midnight.

The veterans group will also raise money to rebuild its parking lot which was destroyed during flooding in August 2021. The chapter will be selling barbecue plates for $10. Donations will also be accepted for the parking lot fund.

Information: (915) 702-5713 or pdalbright04@gmail.com.