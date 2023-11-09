EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Veteran’s Day which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11., some services/offices will be closed across the Borderland on Friday, Nov. 10. Check them out below.
All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Friday, Nov. 10:
Closed/No service
- City Museums (Archaeology, Art and History)
- El Paso Public Libraries
- Recreation and Senior Centers, Aquatics Facilities, and Sports fields
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Tax Office
- City Community Clinics
- HIV Prevention Center
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices
Open/Service
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
- Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
- Closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
- Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
- Closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
- Animal Services
- Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
Additionally, the Socorro Independent School District will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. Classes will resume, and offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 13, according to the district.