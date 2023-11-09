EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Veteran’s Day which falls on Saturday, Nov. 11., some services/offices will be closed across the Borderland on Friday, Nov. 10. Check them out below.

All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Friday, Nov. 10:

Closed/No service

City Museums (Archaeology, Art and History)

El Paso Public Libraries

Recreation and Senior Centers, Aquatics Facilities, and Sports fields

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

City Community Clinics

HIV Prevention Center

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices

Open/Service

Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)

Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours) Closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours) Closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

Animal Services Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m. Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)

Additionally, the Socorro Independent School District will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10. Classes will resume, and offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 13, according to the district.