HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect learned the hard way; you don’t mess with a veteran in a wheelchair.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening, across the street from the Houston METRO administration building in the 900 block of Pierce in downtown Houston, a man tried to rob a wheelchair bound veteran.

The veteran pulled out a gun and shot the would-be robber several times. Police said the suspect ran but collapsed nearby. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

The veteran was at the bus station getting a ride home. No charges have been filed against the veteran. It’s not clear if the suspect will be charged.