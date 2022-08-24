“Today, President Biden kept his promise to provide targeted student debt relief to working- and middle-class families. This powerful step, which will continue to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, supports hard-working people, puts money back in their pockets, and changes the lives of as many as 43 million Americans. I applaud the President for this long overdue action that lifts up working people and will help thousands of El Pasoans, who have been held back from reaching their full potential for too long. Education is the greater equalizer and targeted student debt forgiveness, as seen today, demonstrates the President’s commitment to fighting for working families and providing equal opportunities for all.” .

Veronica Escobar