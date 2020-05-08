Verizon network issues resolved

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a statement from Verizon, the network interference issues El Paso customers have experienced have now been resolved.

Verizon says they have come to an agreement with Altan in order to restore their service.

“Verizon and Altan have entered into a frequency coordination agreement which has ended the interference issues that have affected customers. Service is now restored. We appreciate our customers’ understanding during this time and are pleased to have been able to reach this resolution,” a release said.

