EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants could be seen waiting to be processed by border patrol at the El Paso border the day after the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Venezuelans who cross between the ports of entry would be sent back to Mexico.

A man from Venezuela who crossed from Mexico into El Paso a few days before new migration enforcement from DHS was announced tells KTSM 9 News he is aware of the changes.

“Maybe it’s because shelters are at full capacity, and they have no other way of helping anyone else they don’t have anyone who is sponsoring them I think it is because of that and maybe the government doesn’t want to look good and have all these people living in the streets,” said Florencio Perez from Venezuela.

Perez says he has a friend in the U.S. to help him and is headed to Arkansas from El Paso. However, he did say he believes this will deter Venezuelans from coming.

“I think it’s going to stop them because the moment they realize they can’t come into the U.S. they’re not going to risk coming all the way up here for nothing, it’s very complicated to get to Mexico I think it’s going to stop Venezuelans from coming.”

We asked Perez what he would do if he were expelled back to Mexico instead of being released in El Paso.

“If I had to wait in Mexico I would of have to had gone back to my country because it is complicated to be in Mexico especially coming from Venezuela, they don’t let you stay in Mexico they give you a temporary pass of 7 days to be in Mexico and after that they deport us,” said Perez.

Our crews did not see migrants being expelled at the border on Thursday. However, according to Border Report sources in Mexico, the U.S. has begun to expel a small number of Venezuelans.

