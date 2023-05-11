EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The end of Title 42 is imminent, and migrants were seen clearing up the streets outside of Sacred Heart Church before they head to their final destination.

Among other Venezuelan migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for a better future, Santiago Silva, Javier Figueroa and Jose Amora are a few that received their Notice to Appear documents, while others refuse to surrender to Customs and Border Protection when given a chance to turn themselves in.

“Like right now on the streets, there’s been immigration officials walking by dressed as civilians. They see you walking, and they stop you and ask to see your documents. If you don’t have them, they take you. I have had three already ask me, but I show them my documents I received, and they let me go,” said Silva.

The Biden Administration has planned to implement Title 8 after Title 42 ends on May 11, 2023, to prevent illegal crossings which could cost penalties such as fines and prison.

“A lot of people are going to be detained, and if they are detained, they will be sent back all the way to Columbia, since Title 42 won’t exist. “ Silva said.

According to CBP, they have constructed a second processing center and will have a third one by the end of June holding about 1,000 people to process.

“We do have a working relationship with multiple agencies that are assisting us with this issue, this situation. So I feel like we are really prepared for it, and see what happens, come May 12th,” U.S. Border Patrol Agent Sean Coffey said.

For some other migrants, their process will have to take a little longer depending on their legal activity.

“I still have to wait how the process is going to go for us. They gave me six months to show up at court and depending on if I can get a Visa for work or a permanent residency,” said Amora.

