EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of migrants have been crossing the border recently to seek asylum in El Paso before Title 42 ends on May 11.

KTSM spoke with a Venezuelan migrant who goes by Carolina Seco. She says she wanted to let the people in the Borderland know the reason why she and some of her family risked their lives crossing to the United States.

“We decided to come here because it’s a better life and to also help our parents that we left behind. For instance, my mother got diagnosed with cancer cells in her uterus and she also had a condition of arthritis and the treatment in Venezuela you just can’t afford. Being out there is a lie,” said Seco.

Seco says before leaving Morón, Venezuela she wanted to bring her 11-year-old son to the U.S.

However, while she traveled by foot and on the train for three months, her husband Joseph, sister and brother-in-law, all saw the unexpected, children dead in a prison cell in Hermosillo, Mexico.

“They stole from us in Panama, so after we got down the hill, they robbed us near the Panama river, they tried to sexually abuse us and with all the beating when we got to the shelter, it’s like my body took a toll and that is when I lost my baby,” said Seco.

Arriving with bruises and scars from human smugglers, she also experienced kidnapping and was left stranded without money.

“There were 15 women they wanted to kidnap or do another trading to come all the way to Juarez,” said Seco.

Seco says as much as they turned themselves in to Border Patrol before, their biggest fear is not making it to their final destination in Denver, Colorado.

