EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of migrants crossed the border before the end of Title 42 on May 11, 2023. Including one pregnant woman, ready to give birth while stepping in to the U.S.

While turning herself in to immigration along with her husband, Yornela Falcon began having stronger contractions. That led U.S. officials to send her to The Hospitals of Providence.

The young Venezuelan mother gave birth to her 10 pound U.S. citizen baby boy name Jeremy.

“I feel good. My plans are to move to New York. I’m just glad that I am here with my boy,” the new mother said.

Although Falcon has two boys back in Venezuela and a husband, she says she had to leave her 5- and 3-year-old boys behind. As for her husband, he is nowhere to be found.

“The situation with his dad is that he turned himself in to immigration three days ago. Will say four today. But since then I haven’t heard from him since because he crossed over illegally,” said Falcon.

While she misses her husband and boys terribly, she has hoped she will see them again. For now, she is waiting to travel to her destination and start a future with her newborn son without family in the U.S.

“Everything that we go through to get to here, it’s for our children. It’s for their better future,” Falcon said.

Falcon has been helped by local shelters in the Sun City and given gifts from locals to welcome her baby boy.

If you would like to donate to moms and their bundles of joy this Mother’s Day, click on the link provided at Opportunity Center warehouse, located on 1208 Myrtle Ave.

