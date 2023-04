EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a vehicle and a semitruck has closed part of Montana Avenue in far East El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Montana and Rich Beem. Police say a “spill” has forced the eastbound Montana to close near the crash.

Police did not say what was spilled.

This is a developing story and we are working to find out more information.