EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A vehicle pursuit ends in a Santa Teresa neighborhood.
Video captured by our KTSM crews at the intersection of Silver Park Street and Bronze Hill Avenue show DPS and other law enforcement checking out a blue vehicle and speaking with individuals.
Authorities we spoke to said the pursuit started around Artcraft Road and S. Desert Boulevard around 6:30 Wednesday morning crossing state lines into New Mexico.
KTSM is gathering more details and will update you as we learn more.
