Vehicle fire reported at Red Sands during Fourth of July celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the exception of last year, popular hangout spot Red Sands is usually covered in trash after Fourth of July celebrations.

This year, the aftermath was no different and incidents, such as a vehicle fire, were reported on Sunday, according to a group that helps patrol the area.

The Montana Vista Fire Rescue responded to the fire and Texas Rescue Patrol assisted. The cause of the fire is unknown.



The Texas Rescue Patrol, a non-profit organization that provides community outreach, safety education, and emergency medical services, worked from 8 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.



Officials with the organization said the area was packed with people and the area was trashed.

The Texas Rescue Patrol received a total of 14 calls, which is lower than previous years. In 2019, there were 23 calls.



