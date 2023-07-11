EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A commercial vehicle carrying fuel crashed and rolled over around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, igniting a fire that closed the Interstate 10/25 interchange, the Las Cruces Fire Department reported.

Firefighters from Las Cruces, Dona Ana County and New Mexico University, along with area law enforcement, were dispatched to the fire.

First arriving crews found a commercial vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews, including the Las Cruces Fire Department’s HazMat Team and the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team, battled the fire and brought it under control by about 9:20 p.m.



The rollover appears to be a single-vehicle crash involving only the CMV, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. There is no word on injuries at this time.



The I-10 flyover to I-25 is closed. Both directions of I-10 are closed underneath the flyover. Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being detoured at University Avenue while I-10 westbound is being detoured at the Mesquite Exit. I-10 traffic is being detoured to south Main Street.



The I-10 flyover and both directions of I-10 will remain closed all night and well into Wednesday while investigators map the area and crews clear debris. Department of Transportation engineers will likely have to keep the roadways closed until the I-10 bridge and I-10 lanes are fully inspected.



New Mexico State Police will be leading the investigation into what led to the CMV crash.