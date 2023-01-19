EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver reportedly drove her vehicle into a Valley Super Market store Thursday, located on 850 Resler Dr.

Credit- Miguel Paredes Courtesy of Fit Fam El Paso

The incident was reported around eleven Thursday morning. Employees say they heard a loud noise; however, they did not expect to see a vehicle crashed inside the building. The driver is expected to be okay, and police are currently investigating the incident. The video below shows the aftermath of the crash.

Video credit- Humberto Bejar, District Manager

“To my knowledge, there was no customers in the store at the time, luckily, cause there’s usually always entering, so that would have been really bad.” said Noel Castillo, an employee at Super Valley Market