Vehicle caught fire early Sunday morning on I-10 near Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pick-up truck caught flames early Sunday morning on I-10 near Downtown El Paso.



The El Paso Police Department and El Paso Fire Department said the vehicle was on fire around 2:45 a.m. and was located at the underpass.

Photo by: Ivan Pierre Aguirre

I-10 East and West at Downtown was closed and reopened a few hours later after firefighters put out the blaze.

I-10 at Downtown is now open. https://t.co/iDjiPQontH — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) August 22, 2021

According to EPFD Twitter, it was a single-vehicle accident and no injuries were reported.

Photo by: Ivan Pierre Aguirre

The cause of the fire is still unknown.



