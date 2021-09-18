Vehicle catches on fire after avoiding Border Patrol checkpoint in Deming

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle crashed and caught on fire after avoiding a Border Patrol checkpoint in Deming on Saturday, according to El Paso U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The crash happened at 12:35 p.m. and USBP says fatalities and serious injuries occurred. New Mexico State Police, Border Patrol Agents, and the Luna County Sheriff’s Office went to rescue the passengers involved.

The incident is currently under investigation.

