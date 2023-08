UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle on fire closed all lanes on I-10 East at Landfill on Thursday morning at around 8 a.m., according to TxDOT.

Traffic was backed up to Vinton and clearing time lasted about two hours, according to TxDOT.

No further information has been released.