UPDATE: Gateway North has now been closed, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motor vehicle accident has closed Sean Haggerty in both directions, according to El Paso Police.

According to fire dispatch, a semitruck and another vehicle were involved in the accident.

Police say the accident happened at Sean Haggerty and Gateway South.

According to fire dispatch, two people were transported. One person was transported with serious injuries and the other person was transported with minor injuries.

The call came in at 1:22 a.m.

Gateway South is closed but Gateway North will remain open, according to police.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to this incident.