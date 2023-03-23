EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a case of graffiti vandalism at Dick Shinaut Skate Park in East El Paso.

The tagging states, “How much money does it cost the City to paint over this? More than my spray paint. -Taxpayer.”

The recently opened skate park has been a target of repeated graffiti vandalism, according to the City of El Paso.

The city also says they’re consistently removing tagging from the area and will continue to do so.

They also ask the public to help reduce park vandalism by reporting it to 311. Vandalism in progress should be reported to 911.