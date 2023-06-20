EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vandalism is increasing at the City’s public parks and costing City parks and recreation facilities about $50,000 month in repairs, city officials said Tuesday, June 20.

City Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“Every single day at least one of the approximately 300 parks within the city

limits gets vandalized, reducing our community’s quality of life, impacting the

health and wellness of families who use the spaces and depriving residents

from using services paid with property taxes,” stated a news release sent out by the City.

Recent incidents include: theft of electrical wiring used to illuminate parks; graffiti; vandalism of restrooms; and destruction of turf, playground equipment and shade canopies.

“The damage to our parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers is severe and

costs the community more than money. It deprives our residents from enjoying

the public quality of life spaces they have prioritized through processes such as

our annual Chime In! budget process,” said Joel McKnight, City of El Paso

streets and maintenance assistant director who manages park maintenance.

“To combat the problem, we really need the public to help us by staying vigilant

and reporting vandalism at their neighborhood parks. Staff will work as quickly

as possible to repair and restore our services.”

Vandalism in progress should be reported to 911. Vandalism may also be

reported by calling 311. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.