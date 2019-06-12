Van Horn Border Patrol Agents intercept 850 pounds of marijuana

A stream of marijuana loads equaling about 850 pounds was intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Van Horn in ten days last month according to a press release sent by the agency.

From May 19 to May 28, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Van Horn Station worked the rugged desert terrain near Van Horn and tracked down four separate marijuana loads carried by traffickers in burlap backpacks.

Patrol Agent in Charge of the Van Horn Station Jose Aleman said, “These seizures are a result of our agents’ resiliency and the coordinated efforts with a variety of agencies working to combat transnational criminal organizations that operate in our communities.”

The twelve people involved in the smuggling attempt were turned over to agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.