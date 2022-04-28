EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s Best High Schools list shows that among traditional, magnet, and charter public schools, Valle Verde Early College High School was ranked 1st in El Paso; 60th in Texas; and 345th in the nation.

The highest-ranked U.S. public schools are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in college readiness and state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.

Valle Verde ECHS has won numerous recognitions in recent years, including being named a 2020 Texas Honor Roll School, and 2019-2022 Apple Distinguished School.

The list numerically ranks high schools nationally and within each state based on six areas: College Readiness, State Assessment Proficiency, State Assessment Performance, Underserved Student Performance, College Curriculum Breadth, and Graduation Rate.

For more information on the rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/search

