Vado man accused of beating 61-year-old neighbor with garden tool

VADO, NM (KTSM) - A Vado man is in jail for allegedly beating his neighbor with a garden tool.

Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives arrested Juan Carlos Herrera, 36, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to court documents, the victim, a 61-year-old man who lives in a nearby home on Coors Road, was in bed when he heard something hit the side of his house.

When he went to see what the noise was, he reportedly saw Herrera standing near the gate.

According to a news release, the victim told detectives that Herrera then ripped the gate from the fence.

Officials say the victim grabbed a garden hoe to defend himself, but Herrera allegedly took it from him and beat him over the head with it several times.

The victim was taken to a Las Cruces hospital with multiple lacerations on his head.

Herrera's mother later told detectives that her son was upset because the neighbor's dogs were barking.

Herrera was charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, criminal trespassing, and criminal damage to property.

He is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.