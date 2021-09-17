Vaccine Mandate tensions rise as FDA panel nixes 3rd jab

An FDA advisory panel decided Friday that a 3rd vaccine jab is not needed as controversy kicks up across the nation about vaccine mandates. It’s almost as if American’s are living in two separate worlds. On the one hand an all in belief in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, on the other frustration boils over from those who say they won’t be pressured into taking it.

A woman was attacked this week at a restaurant in New York City when a hostess told a group from Texas that they needed a Covid -19 Vaccine passport to go inside.



Meanwhile protests are popping up across the nation as people are fighting back against mandates, while more than 11 states, including Texas have banned the mandates.



This as Arizona is the first state to sue the Biden Administration over his federal mandate.



I promised Arizonans that we would not stand for the Biden Administration's egregious federal overreach on vaccine mandates.



Today, we have filed the first lawsuit in the nation against the unconstitutional mandates. Arizona will not tolerate this assault on our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/1eHAUX8GYs — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile the battle over booster shots came to an end today when a panel of experts overwhelmingly rejected the third jab for people younger than 65.

Kathleen Hayes, the FDA’s designated federal officer confirmed the decision saying,

“This vote did not pass since the majority voted no. Thank you.”

The recommendation comes a month after President Biden announced a booster roll-out plan that is set to start this Monday. However the move was made before the FDA could check the science or review all the data. In fact, directly after Biden approved the boosters a pair of senior FDA officials announced their plans to step down from their roles

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso continues with their two day vaccine clinic saying they are fully aware of the panels recommendations, but are targeting a very specific group for the third shot.



Most who showed up Friday to get the jab didn’t know about the panels recommendation against the booster but said it wouldn’t have mattered anyway because they can’t wait for FDA approval.



Dr. Richard Lang, President of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said he would inform people of the panel’s recommendation against the booster for people under 65 – if they asked – but would give the jab to anyone who wanted it.