Vaccinated parents and children wait in lines to get tested for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is offering more COVID-19 testing and people are utilizing it, even those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

One testing location on the West side of town at the Don Haskins Recreation Center at 7400 High Ridge had a line of cars on Thursday.

KTSM 9 News crews caught up with people as they finished getting tested, and saw numerous cars with children inside.

One of those kids being Lucia Perez who is in back in school and came with her mom to get tested.

“There was a lot of kids at my school and they got corona so I had to get tested because I had some of the symptoms,” said Lucia Perez.

While still young, Perez does have the COVID-19 vaccine but started to get COVID-19 like symptoms.

“I have a lot of muscle pain and I have a sore throat,” said Perez.

Her mother said she just wants to be extra cautious and wants to know if her daughter has COVID-19 before sending her back to school.

“We don’t know if they have corona or no but with the first symptoms, I just want to make sure she’s not sick because I don’t want another people to get sick. So that’s why we’re trying to prevent, and she’s already vaccinated but we want to make sure she’s not sick,” said Adriana Perez, Lucia’s mother.

Another woman came alone to get tested on Thursday but says she has a sick son at home who was tested earlier in the week and had a negative test. However, she said because she works she wanted to be sure the family didn’t take the COVID-19 tests too early and came again.

“I got a letter from the school last week saying there was a positive case at their school site so I don’t know if it was an adult or a child. But I know for me I was concerned as soon as he had a fever because he doesn’t have the vaccine,” said Stacy Moshauer.

Saying her son is 11-years-old, just a little too young to get the vaccine.

“If they have the vaccine for his age group come out or if he ages into it then I’ll get him vaccinated as well,” said Moshauer.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the El Paso Independent School District about the number of COVID-19 cases as the district’s dashboard only shows 11 teacher cases and zero student cases.

A spokesperson for the district said over the phone that the numbers have not yet been updated but they expect to update the dashboard by the end of the week.

The SISD COVID-19 dashboard shows 20 students and 5 employees have the virus while YISD shows 31 students and 5 employees are positive.

According to the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 website, children 5 years and up can be tested for COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.