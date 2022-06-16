AUSTIN (NEXSTAR)— Uvalde State Rep. Tracy King said his city needs more beds and staff at their local mental health facility.

He wrote a letter Thursday to Gov. Gregg Abbott, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asking for more resources.





This comes as the Robb Elementary shooting Investigative Committee heard testimony from law enforcement, Uvalde CISD’s superintendent and others.

Members vowed to continue the work to find out what allowed this to happen.

Gov. Abbott and other Republicans have previously said investing in mental health resources is necessary in preventing mass shootings.