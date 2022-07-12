UVALDE, Texas (KTSM) – The Uvalde school shooting video was supposed to be released to the public on Sunday July 17, 2022, but it has been obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE.

The video shows the shooter walking the hallways, and the moment when the shooter first enters a classroom and opens fire.According to the time stamp on the school’s video, lawn enforcement arrived three minutes after the gunman. The officers approach the classroom but take fire and retreat.

The video was edited to avoid showing graphic images of children. A teacher calling 9-1-1 can be heard. It shows a boy coming from a bathroom, sees the gunman, stops turnaround, and goes back to another classroom

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed that day at the Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

This is a developing news story. Will be updated with more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store