UVALDE (Nexstar) — For a week now, Brett Cross has woken up on his campsite on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school administration grounds. He said he’s not going anywhere.

He’s doing this in protest for his son Uziyah, who was one of the 21 killed in the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting.

He decided he was going to set up shop outside of the doors school administrators go in and out of every day until they suspend the district police officers who responded to the shooting.

“Accountability starts at home,” Cross said.

Cross said he’s had one meeting with Superintendent Hal Harrell, but nothing came from it, according to Cross. He told Nexstar’s Jala Washington he’s requested other meetings but said no one from the district has responded to him yet.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in the middle of its own investigation into its officers’ response to the shooting. In early September, it was revealed five DPS officers were being investigated, with two on suspension with pay until it’s completed.

But it’s not clear whether Uvalde CISD is conducting its own investigation into its officers’ actions that day. We’re waiting on a response from the district.

In the midst of Cross’ protest, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state hired a new director of safety and security under the Texas Education Agency on Monday. This is a step Abbott said he’d take after the Uvalde shooting to improve school safety across Texas.

We requested an interview with the new director but were told he’s not doing any right now.

Cross said he’s open to see how the new director will have a hand in improving safety but still won’t be satisfied until Uvalde CISD does more to own up to its officers’ role in lives that were lost that day.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.