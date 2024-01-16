EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The water utility that serves Sunland Park and Santa Teresa is reporting discolored water in some neighborhoods, but says the water remains safe to drink.

The discoloration is from naturally occurring iron and manganese in the drinking water supply, according to a notice from the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

The notice was posted on the City of Sunland Park’s Facebook page.

The affected areas are Valencia Park, Edgemont, Casa Lindas and the Santa Teresa Industrial area.

“The discoloration is a result of high-water demand in the area,” the notice read. “When water velocity increases, it can shake up iron and manganese settle at the bottom of water pipes, leading to a color change.”

The color change does not affect the water’s safety to drink, though, the utility said.

The utility is in the process of flushing hydrants in the affected areas and this process will clear the lines, the utility said.

The utility also recommends that residents flush their individual waterlines for 20 to 30 minutes or until the water runs clear.