Utility disconnections in New Mexico due to non-payment resume in August

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Starting on Monday, August 16 El Paso Electric will begin disconnecting electricity for New Mexico customers late on payments.

The notices for those customers who have unpaid electric bills will be sent out this week.

“While normal billing practices resumed in Texas this February, the NMPRC maintained the moratorium until August 12, which means that we will now resume normal billing practices for our New Mexico customers on Monday, August 16. We want all customers who are struggling with their electric bill to know that there is assistance available and they should apply today.”

If customers are in need of financial assistance they can get more information on epelectric.com or by calling 1-800-592-1634 or email EPE at CustomerCare@epelectric.com.

