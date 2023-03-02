EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for a degree in construction management? UTEP has been ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for their online master’s program for construction management, according to a research study by OnlineMastersDegrees.org.

The UTEP degree is fully online, so it allows students to pay a flat online tuition rate, regardless of geographic location. Aside from that, the master’s program in construction management, according to the study, “prepares graduates to lead, manage teams in the construction industry, oversee projects, maintain budgets and more.”

The ranking is done on a basis of calculating, department of education data, affordability, online learning availability, and student support performance metrics.

Adeeba Raheem, Ph.D., and construction engineering and management program advisor, says, “The online curriculum is thoughtfully designed to cater to the schedules of working professionals, allowing them to balance their educational pursuits with their existing commitments.”

Learn more about the program at www.utep.edu/programs/online/construction-management-ms.html.