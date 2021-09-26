UTEP’s men’s golf to compete at Mark Simpson Invitational alongside 17 other universities

Greg Holmes helped the team finish eighth place at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite, Sept. 12, 2021.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will play its third tournament at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational Sept. 27-28.

The Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational will be hosted by the University of Colorado at the Colorado National Golf Club. UTEP will play the first two rounds on Sept. 27, followed by the final round on Sept. 28.

Competing alongside UTEP and the University of Colorado are Air Force University, Boise State University, University of Denver, Grand Canyon University, University of Missouri-Kansas City University, University of Northern Colorado, Praire View A&M University, San Diego, University of San Francisco, Southern Utah University, The University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, UT-Arlington, Wichita State University, and the University of Wyoming.

Making the trip for the UTEP men’s golf team are players Greg Holmes, Marcus Khaw, Remy Miller, Jacob Presutti and Greg Yellin.

The tournament is a quick turnaround for the men’s golf team after competing at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate on Sept. 24-25.

