UTEP’s Marching Miners ready to perform in front of a home crowd for the first time in over a year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first home game of the UTEP football season is next week, and players will not be the only ones on the field. Fans will get a chance to hear the sounds of UTEP’s marching band.

“It’s super exciting especially as a drum major. I’m excited to hear the band and the band sounds really great,” said Eduardo Granados, one of the drum majors.

The Marching Miners band starts practicing bright and early but it’s something they’ve been looking forward to.

“It’s amazing. we all missed it so much. we felt the energy on the first day back. we all wanted to be here and play music. Super exciting to be back,” said Granados.

One of the challenges is getting back into the routine because everything was disrupted due to the pandemic.

“It was really awesome to watch the students come back, the first day that they were back. everybody was seeing each other again and getting to hear music again and getting to march again. it was a really awesome opportunity,” said Dir. of Athletic Bands at UTEP Dr. Andrew Hunter.

Dr. Hunter said the band already has 7 half time shows prepared for the season. The first was performed last week at New Mexico State where UTEP won the game.

“We had a great win at New Mexico State this past Saturday. We are looking forward to getting off to a 2 and oh with the Miners and having a great pre game, and half time, and 5th quarter concert with the marching miners,” said Dr. Hunter.

Now it’s time to perform in front of the home crowd.

“Is nothing that excites these students more than having a packed sun bowl,” said Dr Hunter.

