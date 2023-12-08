EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following an electric Wednesday night at the Memorial Gym, tickets to UTEP Volleyball’s NIVC Fab 4 match against South Florida sold out in just about five hours.

UTEP Volleyball is hosting the semifinals of the NIVC against South Florida at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Memorial Gym.

At Wednesday’s quarterfinal match against Clemson, a UTEP record crowd of 3,271 fans witnessed the Miners take down the Tigers in four sets, where hundreds stormed the court to celebrate the win with the team.

UTEP is back in the Fab 4 of the NIVC for the second time in three years and is looking to advance to the title game for the first time ever.

Coach Ben Wallis says he loves how his team is playing this late in the year.

“We have a lot of weapons, we have hungry players that really want to win and we got a city that is really excited to cheer us on, so I think we are still getting better right now which is a cliche, but I feel it, we’re getting better in a lot of things right now which is pretty scary,” Wallis said.